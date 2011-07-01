Godfrey, Ill. –Vocalists from Lewis and Clark Community College had the experience of a lifetime recently in New York City – they got to rehearse with world-renowned composer John Rutter and perform at Carnegie Hall.

A total of 30 vocalists from L&C’s concert choir, music preparatory program, and private studio students traveled to New York with Susan Parton Stanard, director of choral ensembles and vocal studies and coordinator of the music prep program at Lewis and Clark.

“This was truly a wonderful opportunity for all of my students. For some, it was their first time on an airplane,” said Stanard. “To be able to work with world-renown composer John Rutter, the man who composed and arranged music for the recent royal wedding, truly was a once-in-a-lifetime

opportunity.”

Rutter was commissioned to write a new anthem, “This is the Day Which the Lord Hath Made,” for the wedding of Prince William and Catherine Middleton. The anthem was performed at Westminster Abbey during the service earlier this year.

“Rutter was very accessible and worked with the students rather than relying on an assistant. After studying under his direction, we performed at Carnegie Hall with him. It was amazing,” Stanard said. “As an educator it was an invaluable opportunity and for my students it was a chance to learn from one of the world’s best composers.”

Stanard and her students performed Rutter’s “Requiem,” a seven movement piece, in front of a live Carnegie Hall audience. “I hope to take another group to Europe in a couple of years and visit the sites of famous composers,” Stanard said. “Even though we all have to plan and save up for a while to make these trips, the students feel it is worth it. They really benefit so much from these opportunities.”

Lewis and Clark’s music preparatory program offers private instruction for children and adults at all levels of ability in voice and instruments. All instructors hold college degrees and more than two-thirds have earned master’s or doctorate degrees.

Learn more about L&C’s Music Preparatory Program by contacting Susan Parton-Stanard at (618) 468-4732 or spstanard@lc.edu.

