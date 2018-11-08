GODFREY – The L&C Veterans Club will host an American Red Cross Blood Drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 14, in The Commons.

“We are proud to be working again with the American Red Cross on this great campus and community blood drive,” said L&C Director of Career and Veteran Services Terry Lane. “By taking part in this opportunity to help others, you just might save a life. Please make an effort to attend and please share this information with your family and friends.”

To schedule an appointment, go to www.redcrossblood.org and enter Sponsor Code: LewisClark1 or call 800-RED CROSS. Walk-ins are always welcome, but scheduling an appointment online helps the Red Cross make sure they have the right number of people and supplies on hand for the drive.

Article continues after sponsor message

Streamline your donation experience and save up to 15 minutes on the day of your appointment by visitingwww.RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass to complete the pre-donation reading and answer the health history questions online.

Please eat and hydrate before donating and be sure to bring a valid photo ID. You must present a photo ID to give blood.

If you have questions, please contact Director of Career and Veteran Services Terry Lane at tdlane@lc.edu or at (618) 468-5500.

More like this: