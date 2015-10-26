GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College’s Truck Driver Training Program recently received the Illinois Trucking Association’s 2015 Industry Dedication Award.

“It’s an honor for Lewis and Clark to be recognized by a prestigious organization such as the Illinois Trucking Association,” L&C President Dale Chapman said. “Lewis and Clark views its role in truck driver training as graduating extremely well trained technical drivers who are safety oriented. Our entire faculty and staff do a great job in this respect, and it’s wonderful to be recognized for doing so.”

The Illinois Trucking Association is a nonprofit, full-service trade association led by trucking companies to promote and protect the interests of the trucking industry in Illinois.

“The Illinois Trucking Association is pleased to present Lewis and Clark Community College with this special award,” said Matthew W. Hart, executive director, Illinois Trucking Association. “We are proud to recognize Lewis and Clark for their dedication to safety and to training true professionals in the trucking industry.”

This first-time award illustrates the dedication Lewis and Clark has given to the trucking industry to promote the drivers of tomorrow.

“The award reflects Lewis and Clark’s dedication and high standards we set for our students,” said Davie Metzger, L&C Truck Driver Trainer. “When companies look to hire, they want the most qualified and well-trained drivers. Our courses are extremely thorough and unmatched by any other driving school out there.”

Metzger said Linda Blisset, certified director of safety with the Illinois Trucking Association, played a big part in this award.

“Linda came through our program this spring to get her Commercial Driver’s License (CDL), and learned first-hand how stringent and thorough our program is,” Metzger said. “It is a real honor to be recognized by the ITA.”

L&C’s Truck Driver Training program prepares individuals with little or no commercial driving experience for a career in tractor-trailer driving. Earnings for local and long-haul truck drivers vary with industry and the type of truck operated and are affected by mileage and/or the number of hours worked.

Many trucking companies will pre-hire students and successful completers of the program are able to go to work immediately.

For more information on the program visit www.lc.edu/program/truckdrivertraining/ or contact Metzger at (618) 468-5796. View more photos of the program on the college’s Flickr site at www.flickr.com/photos/lewisandclarkcc/.

