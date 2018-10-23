GODFREY – Potential students and curious parents are invited to Lewis and Clark Community College’s Nursing and CNA Open House from 6-8 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 7, in the Templin Nursing Building located on L&C’s Godfrey campus.

“The Nursing Open House provides a wealth of information about nursing as a career and L&C’s Nursing program,” said L&C Nursing Director Sheri Banovic. “Potential students can explore our state-of-the-art building and speak with instructors, students and support staff.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The Nursing and CNA Open House will include general information about the programs, tours of the nursing building, a nursing student panel, interactive exhibits, simulation lab and skills demonstrations, and parent information.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, the job outlook for registered nurses is bright. The median wages for registered nurses in 2017 was $70,000 per year, and the projected growth of job openings for registered nurses is much faster than average.

“Join us for this great opportunity to get an inside look of what L&C’s Nursing program has to offer,” Nursing student Claire Walsh said. “As a third semester student, I have learned so much in this program and couldn’t imagine doing anything differently.”

For more information about L&C’s Nursing program, visit www.lc.edu/nursing.

More like this: