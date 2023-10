GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College will welcome approximately 60 colleges and universities, proprietary schools and armed forces during the upcoming Illinois Regional College Fair (IRCF).

This year’s event is being held from 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 13, in The Commons.

“The IRCF is a great opportunity for high school and transfer students from throughout the area to visit with public and private universities, community colleges, military and technical schools from all parts of the United States in one place,” said Assistant Director of Admissions and Registration Ryan Hodge. “Students and families are able to get a jump start on the college process by attending the fair.”

The fair is open to all district high school students, and will include representatives from the following institutions:

Arkansas State University

Barnes - Jewish College

Blackburn College

Bradley University

Central Methodist University

Chamberlain College of Nursing

Columbia College - Missouri

Columbia College - Chicago

Concordia University-WI

Dominican University

Drake University

Drury University

Eastern Illinois University

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical Univ.

Eureka College

Florida Atlantic University

Greenville College

Hannibal-Lagrange University

Illinois College

Illinois Institute of Technology

Illinois Student Assistance Commission

Illinois Wesleyan University

IUPUI

Kansas State University

Lewis and Clark Community College

Lincoln Christian University

Lindenwood University - Belleville

MacMurray College

Marian University

Maryville University

McKendree University

Millikin University

Missouri Southern State University

Missouri University of Science & Tech

Monmouth College

Mount Mercy University

Murray State University

Northern Illinois University

Olivet Nazarene University

Parkland College-Institute of Aviation

Quincy University

Ranken Technical College

Saint Louis University

Southeast Missouri State University

Southern Illinois University - Carbondale

Southern Illinois University -Edwardsville

St. Ambrose University

St. Louis College of Pharmacy

State Technical College of Missouri

Stevens-The Institute of Business & Arts

University of Illinois at Chicago

University of Illinois at Springfield

University of Illinois Urbana/Champaign

University of Kent

University of Missouri

University of Missouri-St. Louis

University of Southern Indiana

Vincennes University

Webster University

West Point

Western Illinois University

William Woods University

For more information, contact Ann Naylor in the Enrollment Center at manaylor@lc.edu or (618) 468-5101.

