GODFREY – Madison County Housing Authority and Chestnut Health Systems have joined forces with Lewis and Clark Community College’s Career and Veteran Services Department to bring financial education to L&C students, MCHA tenants and the community.

“Madison County Housing Authority is excited to be involved in providing financial education to our tenants, L&C students and to anyone in the community who is interested,” said MCHA’s Family Self-Sufficiency Coordinator Monica Allen. “Having and using financial knowledge is the starting point to making better financial and life choices. We want to provide all who are interested with information that will enable them to keep moving forward.”

Representatives from the Credit Counseling program of Chestnut Health Systems will be presenting money management information to attendees on a variety of topics including balancing a checkbook or an online checking account, credit versus debit, credit scores, credit repair, budgeting, saving, etc.

“Managing your bank accounts and managing and monitoring your credit reports and credit score are key building blocks in your overall financial health,” said David Hill, Credit Counseling Coordinator at Chestnut Credit Counseling Services.

The program will be held from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, April 23, in the Faculty/Staff Dining Room (Reid Café) on L&C’s Godfrey Campus.

This educational opportunity is being offered at no charge so that all students, tenants and community members can take advantage of the information that will be provided. Attendees will be able to ask questions during the session and will be given contact information in case they have questions later. Anyone with questions or concerns about any of these topics should consider attending.

“I am so pleased these partners are committing their time and expertise to helping our students and community members make good financial decisions,” said L&C Director of Career and Veteran Services Terry Lane. “The skills explained here will help them now and with future financial planning whether they are working, continuing their education or just now entering the workforce. Understanding basic financial concepts can make a huge difference in our lives. This is just one more advantage they will have.”

Registration is encouraged but not required. Interested persons should contact Allen at monicaallen@mchail.org or Lane at tdlane@lc.edu to ensure a spot but anyone showing up will be accommodated as long as there is space available.

Those wanting more information about the sessions can call Allen at (618) 345-5142 ext. 1114 or Lane at (618) 468-5500.

