GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College and Jerseyville Walmart are co-hosting a Diversity and Inclusion Workshop from 1:30-3:30 p.m., Monday, Oct. 29, in the Trimpe ATC on L&C’s Godfrey campus. The workshop is free and open to the public.

“We are in an ever-changing world of transition,” said Walmart Market Asset Protection Manager Jim Olsen. “This diversity event will discuss transgender in the workplace, but it will also feature the educational and managerial drive needed to promote successful working relationships. We welcome our own store managers as well as students, faculty and the public to join us as we become better leaders in our communities.”

Discussion topics will include:

Transitioning in the Workplace

The Trans Umbrella

Trans People in the Workplace

Gender Identity and Transition in the Workplace

Gender Discrimination Laws and Workplace Policies

Managing Diversity in the Workplace

Open forum question and answer session

“L&C Career and Veteran Services has worked with Walmart in Jerseyville for several years as part of our annual Job Fair and on individual job openings,” said L&C Director of Career and Veteran Services Terry Lane. “When they mentioned having this training on campus and opening it up to faculty, students and the community, I jumped at the chance to support the effort. We are proud to be able to host this timely and important training.”

Those with questions can contact Lane at tdlane@lc.edu or (618) 468-5500.

