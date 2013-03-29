GODFREY - Lewis and Clark Community College hopes to match area residents with employers throughout the Metro East during the college's annual job fair this spring.

Job Fair 2013 will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, April 10 in The Commons on the college's Godfrey campus. The event has typically drawn more than 300 attendees and more than 50 employers each year.

"Along with the presence of regional employers looking for applicants, we have some new events planned for job seekers this year," said Alice Bunjan, manager of L&C Career and Employment Services. "Workshops will be offered covering topics such as using online tools for job searching and interview and resume preparation."

Illinois workNet and Madison County Employment and Training will sponsor workshops covering social media, Illinois JobLink and using smartphone apps for job searching.

"Technology is being utilized to the fullest this year," Bunjan said. "We are aware that a large part of the job market has gone digital, and L&C is offering job seekers the option to use those tools to optimize their searches."

Some of this year's participating employers include Cope Plastics, Auffenburg Dealer Group, Challenge Unlimited, Farmer's Insurance, Federal Bureau of Prisons, Express Employment Professionals, Photogenic Inc., Illinois Department of Corrections, Thirty-One, Department of Veteran's Affairs, Touchstone Crystal and Tastefully Simple. More are being added daily.

Individuals should come dressed in professional attire with resumes in hand, ready to interview and fill out applications. Wi-Fi access and laptop computers will be on site for public use.

For more information, visit www.lc.edu/career or contact Alice Bunjan at (618) 468-5500 or abunjan@lc.edu .

