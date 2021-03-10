GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College is planning for the future and seeking feedback from community stakeholders.

Earlier this spring, college leadership surveyed students and the full campus team to begin to shape the college’s priorities and decide on key strategic directions for the next three years. Aspirations under each of these key directions will direct the focus of the college’s time and resources, and progress toward each will be tracked and measured.

“Lewis and Clark is the community’s college,” said President Ken Trzaska. “It is imperative that our key directions align with what our community partners would expect from the college, so we can serve our district in the most effective capacity.”

Please take a moment to participate in the short survey at http://bit.ly/CommSurvey2021.

Trzaska plans to bring drafts of the strategic plan to discuss progress at future board meetings of the L&C Board of Trustees. A final plan is expected to be presented and adopted during the Board’s June meeting. The trustees meet at 7 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month. For more information, including agendas and board items, visit www.lc.edu/BOT.

