GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College and Rep. Monica Bristow teamed up to provide free health screenings through the college’s Mobile Health Unit Friday, April 6, in East Alton.

Screenings, which ran from 9 a.m. to noon at the East Alton Plaza, 610 W. St. Louis Avenue, included oral cancer, cholesterol and glucose screenings, focusing on the oral-systemic health connection.

Research has shown that certain dental conditions may be associated with other health issues. An oral exam can reveal signs and symptoms of more than 90 percent of the systemic diseases people experience, according to the U.S. Surgeon General.

Article continues after sponsor message

“The health screenings being provided through this event facilitate early diagnosis and intervention, which leads to better health outcomes and lower medical costs in the long run,” said Lucy Chappee, an L&C Family Health Clinic nurse and Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) project director for Lewis and Clark.

Lewis and Clark is able to partner with community leaders and organizations to provide these services, at no charge, through a federal grant from HRSA, Chappee said.

“The mobile health unit is a great way to help residents fit regular screenings into their busy schedules, and I was happy to partner with Lewis and Clark for this event,” Bristow said. “Providing a mobile health unit makes it more convenient and accessible for people to take part in these free exams, and I look forward in bringing more to areas around the 111th district.”

To learn more about the L&C Mobile Health Clinic, contact Chappee at (618) 468-6808 or lachappee@lc.edu.

More like this: