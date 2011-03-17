Godfrey, Ill. – It’s never too early or too late to get started with swimming at Lewis and Clark Community College, where a wide variety of classes are offered year round.

Lewis and Clark’s swim program is taught under the American Red Cross. Instructor Kathy Conlee has been teaching for more than 20 years and is both certified to teach swimmers and swim instructors.

“We start at 6 months. The earlier you start, the easier it is for the child,” Conlee said.

Though the babies don’t necessarily swim, they can learn to kick in the water to position themselves to where they can breathe, in case of a fall into a pool. Parents of children who start early will be amazed by their stamina by age three, she said.

“Not only is it physically good for the children to be swimming, but it’s also a good life skill to have,” Conlee said.

Adult swim classes are more individualized, from those who are uncomfortable with being in the water, to those who want to perfect their strokes for competition. Conlee also teaches water safety instructor courses for credit in the spring.

Classes include:

• Adult Learn to Swim

• Arthritis Exercise

• Preschool Swim: 3-5 Years

• Swim Levels 1-5: Ages 6 & Up

• Swim Level 6: Ages 6 & Up

• Water Babies I: 6-18 Months

• Water Babies II: 18 Mos-3 Years

• Water Exercise

• Aqua Zumba

• Competitive Diving

Day and evening classes for children and adults are forming now for late spring and summer. Contact Kathy Conlee at (618) 468-5760 or kconlee@lc.edu for more information. A complete schedule of classes can also be found online at www.lc.edu/ccl.

