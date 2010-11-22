Godfrey, Ill. – GI Jobs Magazine has named Lewis and Clark Community College a Military Friendly School for 2011, an honor that ranks the college in the top 15 percent of all colleges, universities and trade schools nationwide.



As a Military Friendly School, Lewis and Clark was included in the magazine’s 2011 Guide to Military Friendly Schools, which was published in September 2010 and is online at www.militaryfriendlyschools.com.



Through its Veterans Services Department, the college helps veterans and service members get the most out of their civilian lives and reach their personal and education goals.

Through advisement and counseling, Veterans Services works to make sure student veterans are aware of the benefits and tools available to help them. Department manager Terry Lane, a veteran himself, is available to assist those veterans who need individual attention or assistance with unique issues. Lane will also focus on outreach, recruitment and serving as the veteran liaison with other campus departments, faculty and staff.



Lewis and Clark also offers an opportunity for veterans on campus to network with one another through the Veterans Club, a student organization.



“Since the start of the club last year, we have focused on sharing knowledge about, and experience with, benefits available to veterans and service members. Sharing information is a great way for club members to feel like they are getting something out of attending the club meetings,” said Ryann Clagg, financial aid advisor and club co-advisor with Lane. “In time, the club hopes to build more community-based relationships as we have recently done with American Legion Post 126.”

