GODFREY – A series of special events and guest speakers is being held in recognition of Black History Month at Lewis and Clark Community College.

Two special upcoming events include the “Quilts and More Exhibition” and the annual “Celebration in Song.”

The “Quilts and More Exhibition” will be presented by the Busy Fingers quilting group at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 20 in the Ringhausen Music Building Atrium.

This event, which is free and open to the public, will feature a variety of quilts on display along with explanations from the quilters about the pieces.

“The ladies in the Busy Fingers quilting group do a great job of interpreting the cultural and historical value of quilting,” said Bonnie Fox, Minority Affairs assistant. “Quilting has been a part of many cultures for a long time, but the significance of quilting as it relates to African-American heritage brings up the issues of slavery and the many uses of quilts along the Underground Railroad. This is an event for all ages.”

On Saturday, Feb. 26, the annual “Celebration in Song” event will be held at 6 p.m. in the Benjamin Godfrey Memorial Chapel. The event, which showcases the talents of local gospel singers, will feature Rev. Diana Connors-Williams as this year’s master of ceremony.

Soloists will include: Ella Coe, Jessie Lucas, Lou Ella Clanton, Marquita Goins, Carmen Childs, Adrienne Reed-Oliver and Lovie Woods accompanied by Skipper Mack and Gary Woods.

“This is sure to be a wonderful evening of music,” Fox said. “I expect the ladies will bring the house down as usual with their individual flair and love of gospel music.”

Tickets for “Celebration in Song” are $5 and can be purchased in advance or at the door. For more information, contact Bonnie Fox at (618) 468-6030.

Photo caption:Members of the Busy Fingers quilting group pose by two of the quilts they plan to display this Saturday. The group includes 14 members including from left to right: Mattie Jean Miller, Rose Pitts, Esther Jackson and Viola Bradshaw.

