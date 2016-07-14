GODFREY – Some of the world’s top-ranked men’s tennis professionals will play in the 19th Annual Lewis and Clark Community College Men’s Pro Tennis Classic July 16-24.

The tournament is a United States Tennis Association (USTA) Men’s Futures Pro Circuit event and draws players from countries as far away as Australia, Venezuela and Zimbabwe.

It offers a total purse of $25,000, and is the 11th oldest men’s pro circuit tournament.

The USTA Men’s Pro Circuit has served as a launching pad for some of tennis’ greatest players including Andy Roddick, Pete Sampras and Andre Agassi.

The Lewis and Clark Pro Tennis Classic is held at the college’s Andy Simpson Tennis Complex and is free and open to the public. Spectators are provided with covered stadium seating to keep them comfortable and shaded from the heat.

Qualifying play begins Saturday, July 16, with players competing for a place in the 32-player main draw. Play continues daily, ending with the championship on Sunday, July 24.

The college will host a free tennis clinic for children on Saturday, July 16, from 9:30 a.m. to noon in the George C. Terry River Bend Arena. Children of all ages will have a chance to learn racket positioning, how to serve, volley and more from some of the tournament’s professionals and Lewis and Clark tennis players. Free lunch and prizes will be provided.

There will be plenty of opportunities for Midwest tennis fans to see professional tennis this summer as the USTA Pro Circuit offers a month of tennis, “The Illinois Swing,” with tournaments in Godfrey (July 16-24), Edwardsville (July 23-31), Decatur (July 29- August 7) and Champaign (August 6-13).

For more information about the Lewis and Clark tournament, visit http://www.lc.edu/usta/ or call (618) 468-6002.

