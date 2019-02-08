Lewis and Clark kicks off Black History Month Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GODFREY - D.C. Cooper, a communications professional, hosted a public speaking workshop Feb. 7 in Reid Memorial Library. Article continues after sponsor message Connect with Riverbend Readers! Included in the presentation was Cooper’s rendition of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech. The event is just one of several planned at Lewis and Clark Community College in celebration of Black History Month. Related Video: Print Version Submit a News Tip