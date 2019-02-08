Lewis and Clark kicks off Black History Month
February 8, 2019 2:40 PM
GODFREY - D.C. Cooper, a communications professional, hosted a public speaking workshop Feb. 7 in Reid Memorial Library.
Included in the presentation was Cooper’s rendition of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech. The event is just one of several planned at Lewis and Clark Community College in celebration of Black History Month.
