GODFREY - D.C. Cooper, a communications professional, hosted a public speaking workshop Feb. 7 in Reid Memorial Library.

Included in the presentation was Cooper’s rendition of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech. The event is just one of several planned at Lewis and Clark Community College in celebration of Black History Month.

