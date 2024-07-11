GODFREY - Community members from across the Riverbend came out for Lewis and Clark Community College’s annual Summerfest.

From 4–7 p.m. on Thursday, July 11, 2024, people could enjoy a petting zoo, inflatables, a rock-climbing wall and dozens of booths on the LCCC campus. The free event aims to promote the college while also providing a fun evening for families across the Riverbend.

“Overall, the vibe for Summerfest is that it’s free and it’s fun and it’s for the family,” said Daniel Nosce, one of the event’s organizers. “This time we are back and better than ever and bigger as well.”

Attendees could visit with several nonprofit organizations, eat at food trucks and enjoy the activities. The Alton Municipal Band provided a free concert at 7 p.m.

Article continues after sponsor message

Laura Inlow, LCCC’s marketing manager, noted that the goal of Summerfest was to connect to the community. Potential students could also learn more about the college and enroll for the upcoming semester. Inlow was impressed by the turnout of the event.

“It looks like people are enjoying themselves, so we're excited,” she said. “We’re a community, so we try to put the community in community college. We want everybody to know that this is a place that they can call home, whether they're students or they have family members who are students. We have something for literally everybody and we want to see everybody come to campus and get to know us.”

Nosce echoed this. He encouraged people to visit the official Lewis and Clark Community College website at LC.edu to find out more about the college’s programs and events.

“Lewis and Clark is a community college, and we believe in bringing the community back on campus, into campus, because everyone has some form of interaction with Lewis and Clark,” Nosce added. “Everyone is a Trailblazer, and we are LC.”

More like this: