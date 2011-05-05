GODFREY, Ill. – Lewis and Clark Community College will host a top-shelf mobile A/C technician training camp this weekend, May 6-7 on the Godfrey campus.

Training classes begin at 1:30 p.m. Friday, May 6 with a Section 609 certification class and hands-on instruction on how to properly use a refrigerant recovery and recycling machine, taught by Larry Turay, Mobile Air Conditioning Society (MACS) trainer.

At 8 a.m. on Saturday, May 7, Turay will present MACS' Best Service Practices and Compressor Replacement Procedures, covering best practice service and repair methods for mobile A/C systems that when adhered to should help assure more accurate diagnoses, high-quality long-lasting repairs, reduction of comebacks and increased customer satisfaction. Its "boot camp"-style approach delivers "everything you need/nothing you don't" in a fast-paced, highly informative manner. The class’ broad-based format not only appeals to individuals with little or no knowledge concerning the operation and service of mobile A/C systems, but also serves as a great refresher for more experienced technicians.

Major subjects in the class include:

· A/C Systems: What They Do and How They Do It

· A/C System Components: Description and Operation

· A/C System Refrigerants and Oils

· Essential A/C System Service Practices and Precautions

· Fundamental A/C System Diagnosis and Troubleshooting

After a lunch break, Turay will conduct an electrical class, briefly reviewing electrical principals, then moving on to cover electrical test equipment and troubleshooting various components and circuits found on modern HVAC systems.

The cost for Friday-only is $35 for MACS members and $55 for non-members (fees include 609 certification test and study booklet); Saturday-only is $175 for MACS members and $295 for non-members; both days is $210 for MACS members and $330 for non-members.

Founded in 1981, MACS is the leading non-profit trade association for the mobile air conditioning, heating and engine cooling system segment of the automotive aftermarket. Learn more about MACS at http://www.macsw.org.

