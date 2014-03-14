GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College will play host to its annual Job Fair this spring, hoping to match area residents with employers from throughout the metro area.

The event, which has typically drawn more than 300 attendees each year, will welcome the public from 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, April 2, in The Commons on the campus of Lewis and Clark Community College. The Commons is part of the McPike Math and Science Complex, located on the west side of the Godfrey campus.

“The job fair has a new element for job seekers this year. The L&C Career Closet will be introduced as a free service to students in need of professional attire for interviewing and job seeking,” said Lewis and Clark Manager of Career and Employment Services Alice Bunjan. “Laptops will also be provided for online applications along with technical assistance, if needed.”

Some of this year’s participating employers include:



· Cope Plastics, Inc.

· Federal Bureau of Prisons

· Illinois Department of Corrections - Juvenile Justice

· Illinois Department of Employment Security

· Illinois Department of Veterans' Affairs - Alton

· Lewis and Clark Human Resources

· Madison County Employment & Training

· United States Navy

· USDA, Rural Development

· Veterans Assistance Commission of Madison County

· West Central Development Council – The Job Center Jersey/Macoupin

· Auffenberg Dealer Group

· Challenge Unlimited

· Cookie Lee Jewelry

· Enterprise Fleet Management

· Farmers Insurance

· Illinois-Central School Bus

· LGC Associates

· Missouri State Highway Patrol

· Schnucks Markets, Inc.

· Scott Credit Union

· Touchstone Crystal

· Avon

· Beverly Farm

· Extra Help, Inc.

· Fed Ex

· Illinois Department of Transportation

· Randstand Staffing

· Senior Services Plus Community Care Program

· Premier CDL Training Services, L.L.C.

Job Fair 2014 is open to the public at no charge. For more information, or to find out how to become a presenter at this year’s fair, contact Cathy Bechtold at (618) 468-5001 or Bunjan at (618) 468-5500.

