GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College will welcome various college and universities, proprietary schools and armed forces during the Illinois College Exposition, being held from 6-8 p.m. tonight in River Bend Arena. The fair is open to all district high school students.

Attending institutions include:

· Barnes Jewish College

-Goldfarb School of Nursing

· Benedictine University at Springfield

· Blackburn College

· Butler University

· Columbia College

· DeVry University

· Drake University

· Eastern Illinois University

· Eureka College

· Fontbonne University

· Grand Canyon University

· Greenville College

· Hannibal-Lagrange College

· Harris-Stowe State University

· Hickey College

· Illinois Army National Guard

· Illinois College

· Illinois Institute of Art

· Illinois State University

· Iowa Wesleyan College

· ITT Technical Institute

· Lewis and Clark Community College

· Lincoln Christian University

· Lindenwood University – Belleville

· Linn State Technical College

· Logan College of Chiropractic

· MacMurray College

· Maryville University of St. Louis

· McKendree University

· Millikin University

· Missouri State University

· Missouri Western State University

· Murray State University

· Northwest Missouri State University

· Olivet Nazarene University

· Paul Mitchell the School

· Quincy University

· Ranken Technical College

· Rockford College

· Southeast Missouri State University

· Southern Illinois University Carbondale

-SIUC College of Science

· Southern Illinois University Edwardsville

-SIUE Army ROTC

· St. Louis Christian College

· St. Louis College of Pharmacy

· St. Louis University

· St. Mary-of-the-Woods College

· Truman State University

· United States Air Force Academy/Air Force ROTC

· University of Evansville

· University of Illinois at Springfield

· University of Illinois Urbana/Champaign

· University of Missouri

· University of Missouri-St. Louis

· University of Southern Indiana

· Webster University

· Western Illinois University

· Westminster College

· William Woods University

For more information, contact Delfina Dornes at dmlee@lc.edu or by phone at (618) 468-5200.

