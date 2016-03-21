Davie Metzger, trainer for the Lewis and Clark Community College Truck Driver Training program, talks with attendees at the L&C Career Fair held in The Commons on Wednesday, April 8, 2015. Photo by S. Paige Allen, Lewis and Clark Community College photographer.

GODFREY Lewis and Clark Community College will host its annual Job Fair this spring, hoping to match students and community residents with employers from throughout the metro area.

The fair is free to employers and to jobseekers.

The event, which typically draws more than 300 attendees each year, will welcome the public from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, in The Commons. The Commons is located inside the McPike Math and Science Complex on the west side of the Godfrey campus.

“In addition to lots of area employers, the Alton YWCA Career Closet will also be on site to offer free interview attire to attendees,” said Terry Lane, director of L&C’s Career and Veteran Services. “Wireless access and laptops will be provided for visiting employer websites or completing applications online. Technical assistance will also be available.”

Job seekers are encouraged to dress to impress and bring their resumes. See participating employers by clicking on the Job Fair 2016 link at www.lc.edu/career. For more information, contact Terry Lane at (618) 468-5500 or at tdlane@lc.edu.

