Lewis and Clark Community College was the only community college to be honored with the 2013 Governor’s Sustainability Award presented by the Illinois Sustainable Technology Center (ISTC) Oct. 29 in Peoria.

“Lewis and Clark considers itself a regional and statewide leader in the Sustainability movement,” said L&C Director of Sustainability Nate Keener. “We are proud to be the only Illinois community college to earn the 2013 Governor’s Sustainability Award and will continue to vigorously pursue a more sustainable future. We will continue to work with students, campus staff and industry and community partners to achieve our shared and worthwhile goals.”

After earning the Governor’s Sustainability Award in 2011, Lewis and Clark Community College has continued to make aggressive strides toward its lofty goal of campus carbon neutrality in 2058.

Besides L&C, twenty-six other Illinois companies and organizations were honored by the ISTC for their significant achievements in protecting the environment, helping sustain the future and improving the economy. The ISTC is a unit of the Prairie Research Institute at the University of Illinois.

