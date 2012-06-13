GODFREY – Interested in playing collegiate-level volleyball? Lewis and Clark Community College is holding open tryouts through July 17 every Tuesday evening from 7-9 p.m. in River Bend Arena.

“The open gym nights are designed primarily for collegiate-level volleyball players, but are open to anyone who wants to play,” said Jim Hunstein, Lewis and Clark’s Head Volleyball coach.

“We have had a good turnout of athletes so far, including our returning and incoming Trailblazers as well as 2013 recruits.”

For more information, contact Hunstein at (618) 468-6250.

