GODFREY – At approximately 11 a.m. today, a student observed another student with a gun on his person in the Math/Science building. The student sent a text to her sister who in turn called the Madison County Sheriff. Fortunately, there was no threat. The student with the gun was an off-duty police officer.

Lewis and Clark Community College Emergency procedures worked as intended:



· Madison County Deputies arrived on campus at 10:56 a.m.

· LC Alert was sent at 11:07 am – message stated campus was on lock down and everyone should stay where they are

· Madison County Sheriff Department responded to the building and determined that the report turned out to be an off-duty police officer with ID and a permit to carry a gun

· At 11:24 am, LC Alert “All Clear” message was published

· Madison County Sheriff Department will hold a debriefing conference next week. They were very complimentary of the swiftness of our response and appropriate action taken by the college

For more information, contact Lori Artis, Vice President of Media and Foundation Relations, at (618) 468-3200 or lartis@lc.edu.

