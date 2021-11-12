Listen to the story

Lewis and Clark Community College requires all campus visitors follow CDC and IDPH masking and social distancing requirements. For current information regarding campus operations during the pandemic, please visitlc.edu/coronavirus.com.

Art Faculty Exhibition 2021: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday-Saturday, through Nov. 24, Hatheway Cultural Center, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-4665.

11/13 – Violin Recital, Featuring the Students of Sister Marie-Therese Swiezynski: 10 a.m., Ringhausen Music Building, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-4731.

11/13 – Trailblazers Women’s Basketball vs. Marshalltown: 1 p.m., George C. Terry Riverbend Arena, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468- 6200.

11/15 – Fall Choral Concert, Classical Rock, Featuring the Concert Choir: 7 p.m., Ringhausen Music Building, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-4731.

11/16 – College Visit Days with Dr. T: 5-6 p.m., Edwardsville High School, 6161 Center Grove Rd., Edwardsville. (618) 468-2222.

11/16 – NGRREC Neighbor Nights, Recycling and Compost: 6:30 p.m., National Great Rivers Research and Education Center, One Confluence Way, East Alton. (618) 468-2900.

11/17 – Veterans Club Red Cross Blood Drive: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., The Commons, McPike Math and Science Complex, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-5500.

11/17 – NGRREC Field Station Walk and Talk, Recycling and Compost: 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., National Great Rivers Research and Education Center, One Confluence Way, East Alton. (618) 468-2785.

11/17 – Brown Bag Event, Hidden Treasures, Piano Quartets of Unsung Composers: noon, Ringhausen Music Building, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-4731.

11/20 – Alton Symphony Orchestra, Young Artist Awards: 1:30 p.m., Ringhausen Music Building, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-4731.

11/23 – Trailblazers Men’s Basketball vs. Blackburn JV: 7 p.m., George C. Terry River Bend Arena, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-6200.

11/29 – L&C Jazz Band and Alton High Jazz Band, An Evening of Jazz: 7:30 p.m., Ahlemeyer Atrium (TR 141), Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-4731.

11/30 – L&C Rock Ensemble Concert: 7 p.m., Benjamin Godfrey Memorial Chapel, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-4731.

12/1 – Trailblazers Women’s and Men’s Basketball vs. SWIC: Women’s game at 5 p.m., men’s game follows at 7 p.m., George C. Terry River Bend Arena, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-6200.

12/2 – L&C Rock Ensemble Encore Concert: 7 p.m., Ann Whitney Olin Theatre, Hatheway Cultural Center, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-4731.

12/3 – L&C Holiday Concert, Featuring L&C Faculty, Students, and Friends: 7 p.m., Benjamin Godfrey Memorial Chapel, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-4731.

12/4 – Alton Symphony Orchestra, Holiday Celebrations from Around the World: 7 p.m., Ann Whitney Olin Theatre, Hatheway Cultural Center, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-4731.

12/5 – Switchback, Celtic Christmas Concert, Featuring Brian Fitzgerald and Martin McCormick: 2 p.m., Benjamin Godfrey Memorial Chapel, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. Free admission. Call for reservations, (800) 613-3163.

