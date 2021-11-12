Lewis And Clark Events Calendar Nov. 13-Dec. 5, 2021
Lewis and Clark Community College requires all campus visitors follow CDC and IDPH masking and social distancing requirements. For current information regarding campus operations during the pandemic, please visitlc.edu/coronavirus.com.
Art Faculty Exhibition 2021: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday-Saturday, through Nov. 24, Hatheway Cultural Center, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-4665.
11/13 – Violin Recital, Featuring the Students of Sister Marie-Therese Swiezynski: 10 a.m., Ringhausen Music Building, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-4731.
11/13 – Trailblazers Women’s Basketball vs. Marshalltown: 1 p.m., George C. Terry Riverbend Arena, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468- 6200.
11/15 – Fall Choral Concert, Classical Rock, Featuring the Concert Choir: 7 p.m., Ringhausen Music Building, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-4731.
11/16 – College Visit Days with Dr. T: 5-6 p.m., Edwardsville High School, 6161 Center Grove Rd., Edwardsville. (618) 468-2222.
11/16 – NGRREC Neighbor Nights, Recycling and Compost: 6:30 p.m., National Great Rivers Research and Education Center, One Confluence Way, East Alton. (618) 468-2900.
11/17 – Veterans Club Red Cross Blood Drive: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., The Commons, McPike Math and Science Complex, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-5500.
11/17 – NGRREC Field Station Walk and Talk, Recycling and Compost: 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., National Great Rivers Research and Education Center, One Confluence Way, East Alton. (618) 468-2785.
11/17 – Brown Bag Event, Hidden Treasures, Piano Quartets of Unsung Composers: noon, Ringhausen Music Building, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-4731.
11/20 – Alton Symphony Orchestra, Young Artist Awards: 1:30 p.m., Ringhausen Music Building, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-4731.
11/23 – Trailblazers Men’s Basketball vs. Blackburn JV: 7 p.m., George C. Terry River Bend Arena, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-6200.
11/29 – L&C Jazz Band and Alton High Jazz Band, An Evening of Jazz: 7:30 p.m., Ahlemeyer Atrium (TR 141), Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-4731.
11/30 – L&C Rock Ensemble Concert: 7 p.m., Benjamin Godfrey Memorial Chapel, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-4731.
12/1 – Trailblazers Women’s and Men’s Basketball vs. SWIC: Women’s game at 5 p.m., men’s game follows at 7 p.m., George C. Terry River Bend Arena, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-6200.
12/2 – L&C Rock Ensemble Encore Concert: 7 p.m., Ann Whitney Olin Theatre, Hatheway Cultural Center, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-4731.
12/3 – L&C Holiday Concert, Featuring L&C Faculty, Students, and Friends: 7 p.m., Benjamin Godfrey Memorial Chapel, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-4731.
12/4 – Alton Symphony Orchestra, Holiday Celebrations from Around the World: 7 p.m., Ann Whitney Olin Theatre, Hatheway Cultural Center, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-4731.
12/5 – Switchback, Celtic Christmas Concert, Featuring Brian Fitzgerald and Martin McCormick: 2 p.m., Benjamin Godfrey Memorial Chapel, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. Free admission. Call for reservations, (800) 613-3163.
