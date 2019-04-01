Listen to the story

4/1 – L&C Jazz Band and Jerseyville Jazz Band Concert: 7:30 p.m., Ahlemeyer Atrium, Trimpe 141, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-4731.

4/2 – NGRREC Neighbor Nights, Management for Game Wildlife: 5:30 p.m., National Great Rivers Research and Education Center, 1 Confluence Way, Alton. (618) 468-2785.

4/3 – Job Fair 2019: 9 a.m.-noon,The Commons, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-5500.

4/3 – LGBT+ Safe Space Open House: 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Caldwell 1329, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-4785.

4/6 – Ronan Tynan Concert: 7:30 p.m., Ann Whitney Olin Theatre, Hatheway Cultural Center, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-4222.

4/7 – “Amen!” Alton Symphony Orchestra and L&C Gospel Choir: 3 p.m., Ann Whitney Olin Theatre, Hatheway Cultural Center, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-4731.

4/10 – “Brass Springs Eternal,” Brown Bag Event: noon, Ringhausen Music Building, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-4731.

4/11 – LGBTQ+ Lecture Series, Health Awareness: 3:30 p.m., Baldwin 3404, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-4785.

4/12 – L&C Student Art Exhibit, Opening Reception: 5 p.m., Gallery, Hatheway Cultural Center, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-4669. (CORRECTION: The opening reception of the Student Art Exhibit was previously reported to take place on April 5.)

4/12 – “Honk! If You Love Broadway,” Limited Edition Spring Concert: 7:30 p.m., Benjamin Godfrey Memorial Chapel, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-4731.

4/13 – Violin Recital, featuring students of Sister Marie-Therese Swiezynski: 2:30 p.m., Benjamin Godfrey Memorial Chapel, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-4731.

4/14 – L&C Gospel Choir Concert: 4 p.m., Ann Whitney Olin Theatre, Hatheway Cultural Center, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-4731.

