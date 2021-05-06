WOOD RIVER - Lewis and Clark Elementary in Wood River’s eighth-grade volleyball girls recently captured their first-ever regional championship.

Lewis and Clark Elementary defeated Roxana 25-17, 26-24 in the title match.

The Lewis and Clark girls are coached by Tiffany Falk, a highly successful area teacher, honored with numerous awards. Falk attended Lewis and Clark as a youth.

Coach Falk said she was “extremely proud” of her girls.

“The girls worked so hard as a team,” she said. “Roxana beat us in the regular season, so we knew we were up against some tough competition. I was so thankful to win the regional championship.”

Team members were as follows:

  1. Annaleigh White
  2. Jayde Kassler
  3. Camey Adams
  4. Kaidence Reef
  5. Carmela Scroggins
  6. Sophia Knight
  7. Kelsey Moore
  8. Violet Stover
  9. Lily Tretter
  10. Somona Acheson

Falk has been a long-time Lewis and Clark Elementary coach, taking the helm in 2006. She teaches English at the school.

Lewis and Clark finished with a 7-4 record.

