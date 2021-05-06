WOOD RIVER - Lewis and Clark Elementary in Wood River’s eighth-grade volleyball girls recently captured their first-ever regional championship.

Lewis and Clark Elementary defeated Roxana 25-17, 26-24 in the title match.

The Lewis and Clark girls are coached by Tiffany Falk, a highly successful area teacher, honored with numerous awards. Falk attended Lewis and Clark as a youth.

Coach Falk said she was “extremely proud” of her girls.

Article continues after sponsor message

“The girls worked so hard as a team,” she said. “Roxana beat us in the regular season, so we knew we were up against some tough competition. I was so thankful to win the regional championship.”

Team members were as follows:

Annaleigh White Jayde Kassler Camey Adams Kaidence Reef Carmela Scroggins Sophia Knight Kelsey Moore Violet Stover Lily Tretter Somona Acheson

Falk has been a long-time Lewis and Clark Elementary coach, taking the helm in 2006. She teaches English at the school.

Lewis and Clark finished with a 7-4 record.

More like this: