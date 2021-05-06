Lewis and Clark Elementary School Eighth-Graders Capture Regional Volleyball Crown Under Coach Falk
WOOD RIVER - Lewis and Clark Elementary in Wood River’s eighth-grade volleyball girls recently captured their first-ever regional championship.
Lewis and Clark Elementary defeated Roxana 25-17, 26-24 in the title match.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
The Lewis and Clark girls are coached by Tiffany Falk, a highly successful area teacher, honored with numerous awards. Falk attended Lewis and Clark as a youth.
Coach Falk said she was “extremely proud” of her girls.
“The girls worked so hard as a team,” she said. “Roxana beat us in the regular season, so we knew we were up against some tough competition. I was so thankful to win the regional championship.”
Team members were as follows:
- Annaleigh White
- Jayde Kassler
- Camey Adams
- Kaidence Reef
- Carmela Scroggins
- Sophia Knight
- Kelsey Moore
- Violet Stover
- Lily Tretter
- Somona Acheson
Falk has been a long-time Lewis and Clark Elementary coach, taking the helm in 2006. She teaches English at the school.
Lewis and Clark finished with a 7-4 record.
More like this: