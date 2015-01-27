GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College has crafted a Diversity Calendar for this spring that features an assortment of events, which are free and open to the public.

“The L&C Diversity Council’s tradition of providing opportunities for our students, faculty, staff and community to come together for experiences of sharing, learning and understanding continues this spring,” said Diversity Council Chairman Peter Hussey. “This calendar is filled with a wide variety of events, touching on so many aspects of the concept of diversity as it exists in our area, culture and era in which we live.”

The Prison Arts Performing (PPA) will present “Going Home” at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 11, in the Benjamin Godfrey Memorial Chapel. Prison Performing Arts is a 22-year-old, multi-discipline, literacy and performing arts program that serves incarcerated adults and children in the St. Louis area. The play focuses on the process of reentering society after being imprisoned.

Other spring Diversity Council offerings:



· L&C Assistant Professor Paula Kelso will present “Behind the Curtain: Body Image and Ballet” at 12:15 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 19, in Reid Memorial Library. The presentation will explore how ballet negatively affects body image for dancers.

· History Professor Kelly Obernuefemann will present a Brown Bag event entitled “I Was Going to Be Useful: American Women Overseas in WWI” at noon on Wednesday, March 4, in the Ringhausen Atrium. As with all Brown Bag events, guests are encouraged to bring their lunches.

· Vice President of Student Engagement Sean Hill will present “Reel Bad Arabs” at noon Wednesday, April 1, in the Ringhausen Atrium. A screening and discussion of Jack Shaheen?s documentary on the portrayal of Arabs in TV and film will take place.

· In honor of National Library Week, Assistant Director of Institutional Service Liz Burns will lead a discussion on the novel “Bird” by Crystal Chan. Time and date are to be announced.

· In honor of the 150th anniversary of President Abraham Lincoln’s death, a screening of a film about Lincoln's struggle to pass the 13th amendment will take place at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, April 14, on L&C’s N.O. Nelson Campus in room N4 110.

· Professor Obernuefemann will present “Mystic Chords of Memory: A Commemoration of the 150th Anniversary of the Ending of the Civil War” at noon on Wednesday, April 15, in the Ringhausen Atrium. This event will feature a performance by Associate Professor of Music Susan Parton Stanard and the L&C Concert Choir.

· Assistant Professor Denise Plunk will present multiple screenings of a movie in honor of Earth Day at 9:30 a.m., 12:20 pm. and 6 p.m., Tuesday, April 21, on L&C’s N.O. Nelson Campus in room N3 133. The movie addresses the topic of climate change.

· In honor of Earth Day, Associate Professor Tony Phillips and Automotive Technology Program Coordinator of Automotive Technology Chris Reynolds will present a movie screening at 10 a.m. Friday, April 24, in the Olin Science Building, room 115. The movie addresses the topic of dwindling natural resources.

· Reynolds and Johanna Gillan, adjunct faculty member, will present “The Faces of Immigration,” a discussion, Wednesday, May 6, in the Trimpe ATC. The time is to be announced.

For more information on L&C Diversity Council, visit www.lc.edu/diversity or contact Hussey at phussey@lc.edu or (618) 468-4727.

