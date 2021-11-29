GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College campus remains closed this week as an investigation and restoration continue on the IT systems.

"On November 23, 2021, Lewis and Clark Community College experienced a cybersecurity incident that affected some of our IT systems," Laura Inlow, Manager, Marketing and P.R., Lewis and Clark Community College," said today.

"Upon discovery, we proactively took our systems offline and, out of an abundance of caution, have closed Lewis and Clark campuses this week to provide necessary recovery time for our systems.

"Since discovering this incident, our team has been in close contact with law enforcement and working constantly with data security experts to assess this situation, determine its scope, and bring systems back online as quickly and safely as possible. At this time, the ongoing investigation has not yet determined if any specific information was affected. We are proud of our team’s quick response and will continue to provide updates as new information becomes available."

Inlow added: "While our investigation and restoration continues, our focus remains on our students. Their success is our top priority. Timelines for student assignments and exams will be adjusted to account for any work that cannot be completed at this time.

"Thank you for your understanding as we conduct a thorough investigation and work to restore our systems."

