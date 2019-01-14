Lewis and Clark Community College welcomes students for spring semester Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GODFREY - ­­Lewis and Clark Community College welcomed students to campus on Jan. 14, 2019. Article continues after sponsor message Reach Your Local Community with Us! The college’s new Newfoundland mascot, Blazer, embraces a student on the first day near Reid Cafe in the Main Complex. There was a lot of excitement and anticipation of a good 2019 year on the campus on Monday. Related Video: Print Version Submit a News Tip