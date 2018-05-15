GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College’s Workforce Education, Solutions and Safety Training (WESST) division will be offering a four-day hands-on automotive training course focusing on advanced technologies, such as hybrid and electric vehicles.

The Vehicle Electrification System training course is a four-day event that is tailored for automotive instructors and technicians alike.

Participants will explore vehicle electrification technologies current and future technicians will see in the automotive aftermarket. At the end of the course, participants will be able to identify hybrid and electric vehicle types, follow safe interaction procedures, identify components, consider different diagnostic strategies and use tools to diagnose and repair the vehicle’s advanced technology systems.

“The operation of vehicle electrification products and the vast high and low voltage diagnostic processes are significantly different than traditional vehicle systems,” said Instructor Mark Quarto. “Therefore, it is vital that automotive instructors and technicians understand how all of the high voltage systems interface with the vehicle powertrain and traditional electrical systems, and how to safely and properly diagnose them using special procedures and equipment.”

The four-day course is particularly important for National Automotive Technicians Education Foundation (NATEF) members, who can use the 32-hour course to complete their yearly continuing education requirements.

The hands-on and practical nature of the course ensures that the skills gained can be retained and used in daily activities, and the post-course certificate of completion proves that the participant has been trained in vehicle electrification technologies.

“Our courses are lecture and hands-on based, so when participants complete this course, they will have substantial knowledge and skills to immediately apply these experiences on the job,” Quarto said.

The offering will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, Aug. 14-17, 2018. The registration fee is $2,300 and includes daily catered lunches. To register, please contact Dawn Zedolek at (618) 468-5785 or dzedolek@lc.edu.

For more information on this and other hands-on vehicle electrification training courses presented by L&C training partner FutureTech, interested parties can visit www.futuretechauto.com.

