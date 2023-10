GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College will once again welcome nearly 40 college and military representatives looking to recruit students from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wed., March 11 in The Commons for Spring Transfer Day 2015.

Article continues after sponsor message

There will be free soda, chips and pizza for those in attendance. For more information, contact Lissa Sido at (618) 468-5101.

Colleges/universities/organizations represented will include:

Air Force Reserves

Blackburn College

Central Methodist University

Columbia College-Chicago

Columbia College-St. Louis

Eastern Illinois University

Fontbonne University

Franklin University

Greenville College

Illinois College

Lincoln Christian University

Lindenwood University-School of Nursing

Logan University

Maryville University of St. Louis

McKendree University

Millikin University

Missouri Baptist University

Monmouth College

Murray State University

Robert Morris University

Saint Louis University

Saint Louis University School for Professional Studies

SIUE Army ROTC

Southeast Missouri State

University Southern Illinois

University - Carbondale

Southern Illinois University - Edwardsville

Southwest Baptist University

St. Louis College of Pharmacy

Truman State University

University of Illinois at Chicago

University of Illinois at Springfield

University of Missouri-St. Louis

United States Army

U.S. Navy & Navy Reserves

Webster University

Western Illinois University