Lewis and Clark Community College Students Celebrate During 41st Annual Commencement Lewis and Clark Community College students and basketball players Brascia Audain, of St. Kitts, West Indies, and Janis Berzins, of Tetele, Latvia, celebrate after participating in Lewis and Clark Community College's 41st Commencement ceremony in the Ann Whitney Olin Theatre on Wednesday, May 16, 2012. Both graduates received associate degrees in science and plan to

continue to four-year institutions in the United States to play basketball and continue their education. The ceremony celebrated the academic achievements of 1,072 graduates in 2012, and approximately 200 students along with their family members attended the ceremony This year's address was delivered by Lewis and Clark Community College Foundation Vice President and President and CEO of Cope Plastics Jane Saale. Photo by Laura Griffith. Kim Snyder (left) and Holly McAdams (right) pose with their grandson, Alex McAdams, 12, of Jerseyville, after both women participated in Lewis and Clark Community College's 41st Commencement on May 16. Snyder, of Jerseyville, received her associate of applied science in office assistant-legal. McAdams, of Carrollton, received her associate of applied science in paralegal. Both women had many family members attending the commencement ceremony to help them celebrate.