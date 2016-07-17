GODFREY – Qualifying play in the men's singles competition for the $25,000 Lewis and Clark Community College Men's Futures Tournament began Saturday at the LCCC Simpson Tennis Center.

The first round of competition took place Saturday to help determine the main draw for the tournament; play in that draw begins Tuesday morning and runs through July 24. Doubles play gets under way Monday at the center.

Here are the results from Saturday's matches; all are best-of-three matches; play resumes at 9 a.m. Sunday with second- and third-round qualifying matches:

FIRST ROUND

Dominik Koepper def. Joseph Van Meter 6-1, 6-3; Matthew Mendez def. Jack Vance 6-1, 6-1; Jose Ricardo Martinez Moreno def. Jose E. Gracia 7-5, 6-3; Dane Webb def. Jake Albo 7-6 (7-4), 6-2; Rhyne Williams def. Patrick Davidson 6-2, 7-5; Gui Gomes def. Pablo Landa Catan 4-6, 6-1, 6-2; Boris Kozlov def. Alex Kobelt 6-4, 6-3; Olukayode Alafia Daminia Ayeni def. Daniel Bandres 7-5, 6-2

Johnathan Chang def. Strong Kirchheimer 6-4, 1-6, 7-5; Brian Battistone def. Hans Paul Manohar Valaparla 6-3, 6-0; Michael Kay def. Stefan Frljanic 6-4, 7-5; Andrew Watson def. Roy Smith 6-2, 6-1; Alfredo Perez def. Michael Peters 6-2, 6-1; Carter Lin def. Trey Yates 5-7, 3-2 (Retired); Eric Morris def. Brandon Donaldson 6-3, 6-2; Michael Zhu def. Irving Corrales 6-2, 6-0

George Goldhoff def. Gabe Tishman 6-2, 6-0; John McNally def. Adrian Chamdani 6-2, 6-3; Dennis Afanasev def. Jamie Vance 6-1, 6-0; Sameer Kumar def. Ian Dempster 6-4, 6-3; Jonathan Ho def. Jason Dilly 6-2, 6-4; Nikola Samardizic def. Nishad Kalluri 6-0, 6-0; Jody Maginley def. Julian Allen Childers 6-4, 2-6, 6-4; Alexander Brown def. Anon Hiltzik 7-6 (7-4), 2-6, 5-2 (Retired)

Martin Redlicki def. Warren Race 5-7, 6-2, 6-3; Austin Smith def. Vuk Budic 6-1, 6-3; John Wu def. Darryl Hale 6-1, 6-0; Nathan Ponwith def. Jordan Parker 4-6, 6-1, 6-4; Robbie Mudge def. Kento Perera 6-2, 6-4; Trevlor Allen Johnson def. Thiago Barbosa 6-2, 6-4; Josh Silverstein def. Gunther Matta 6-3, 6-4; Eletherios Theodorov def. Jesus Bandera 6-4, 6-3

