GODFREY - Lewis and Clark Community College events for June.



Bicentennial Blooms Summer Garden Show: Open for self-guided tours daily. Free maps are available at Campus Security. Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. www.lc.edu/bicentennial_blooms

6/25 – Opioid Summit with State Rep. Monica Bristow: 5:30 p.m., The Commons, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 465-5900.

7/6-7/7 – KSHE Blood Drive: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., July 6, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., July 7, Hatheway Gallery, Hatheway Cultural Center, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-5500.

7/6–7/8 – Alton Open: 3 p.m., July 6, and 9 a.m., July 7-8, Andy Simpson Tennis Complex, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (314) 884-1077.

7/27-7/29 – Alton Junior Open: 3 p.m., July 27, and 9 a.m., July 28-29, Andy Simpson Tennis Complex, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (314) 884-1077.

