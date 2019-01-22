GODFREY - Staff and students at Lewis and Clark Community College brought Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s words to life Saturday in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The LC Gospel Choir kicked off Saturday’s program with a piece titled Ride on King Jesus, led by director Brenda Lancaster.

“It’s an old slave song,” Lancaster said. “Slave songs were sometimes coded, a way of communication for the slaves, and in the modern day some of these same songs are still sung in churches all over the world.”

Speakers such as Treasure Shields Redmond, poet and co-host of the podcast “Who Raised You,” discussed multiple activists such as Fannie Lou Hamer, the “Wonder Women” of the civil rights movement.

