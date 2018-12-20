Pictured from left to right are Senate Letsie, Delfina Dornes, Amy Monroe, Caitlin McLaughlin, Boitumelo Rabale, Morapeli Lesoetsa, Anthony Brown, Evangeline Anderson, Rhonda Anderson, Joel Watson, Kelvin Stevenson and Rhonda Hampton.

GODFREY - Students, faculty and staff at Lewis and Clark Community College recently collected health and hygiene items for Alton’s Oasis Women’s Center.

Students created handmade holiday cards, which were distributed to seniors at United Methodist Village and Beverly Farm.

 