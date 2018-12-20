Lewis and Clark collects donations for Oasis Women's Center Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GODFREY - Students, faculty and staff at Lewis and Clark Community College recently collected health and hygiene items for Alton’s Oasis Women’s Center. Article continues after sponsor message Reach Your Local Community with Us! Students created handmade holiday cards, which were distributed to seniors at United Methodist Village and Beverly Farm. Print Version Submit a News Tip