Lewis and Clark collects donations for Oasis Women's Center
December 20, 2018 9:50 AM
GODFREY - Students, faculty and staff at Lewis and Clark Community College recently collected health and hygiene items for Alton’s Oasis Women’s Center.
Students created handmade holiday cards, which were distributed to seniors at United Methodist Village and Beverly Farm.