Godfrey, Ill. – Congratulations to four athletes from Lewis and Clark Community College for their outstanding academic performances in 2010-2011.

The following were named NJCAA Academic All-Americans: Emily Ashby, Softball, 3.85 GPA; Jenna Davidson, Women’s Tennis, 3.60 GPA; Jacob Van Winkle, Baseball, 3.90 GPA; Stephanie Mormino, Softball, 3.70 GPA.

“We are so very proud of the accomplishments of these student athletes,” said Athletic Director Deon Thomas. “They embody all that we stand for here at Lewis and Clark and what we look for when recruiting our student athletes.”

In addition, several other athletes were named Midwest Community College Athletic Conference (MCCAC) Academic All-Conference and Mid-West Athletic Conference (MWAC) Academic All-Conference.

MCCAC Academic All-Conference

Softball – Emily Ashby, Kacy Dunham, Danelle Emerick, Randi Eveans, Rebecca Hausman, Alexandra Lovejoy, Brianna Markel, Patricia Militello, Stephanie Mormino, Kati Pearson, Natali Stanley;

Men’s Tennis – Zachary Funk, Joseph Hawkes, Nathaniel Stachowski, Kyle Stickler, Kirk Tass;

Women’s Tennis – Jenna Davidson, Kaitlyn Hayes, Danah McCreary, Kelsee Nairn, Kayla Neudecker;

Women’s Basketball – Brascia Audain, Tenelle Lapsey, Anastasia Newton, Katrina Rogers, Shacarma Warner;

Volleyball – Savanah Bates, Brooke Beets; Men’s Soccer – Comron Moradi, Thomas Wiele;

Women’s Soccer – Courtney Bresnahan, Emily Martin, Jeannette Pfeiffer, Brittany Ragusa;

Men’s Basketball – Janis Berzins, Earnest Carter;

Baseball – Eric Allard, Aaron Arbuthnot, Kyle Archibald, Matthew Ballard, Raymond Blackwood, Robert Butvin, Tyler Daugherty, James Earleywine, Brandon Grizzle, Trevor Matifes, Timothy Messer, Joseph Phelps, Zachary Smith, Jacob Van Winkle, Chase Von Bokel

MWAC Academic All-Conference

Softball – Emily Ashby, Kacy Dunham, Danelle Emerick, Randi Eveans, Alexandra Lovejoy, Brianna Markel, Patricia Militello, Stephanie Mormino, Kati Pearson, Natali Stanley;

Men’s Tennis – Joseph Hawkes;

Women’s Tennis – Jenna Davidson, Kelsee Nairn;

Women’s Basketball – Brascia Audain, Katrina Rogers;

Women’s Soccer – Courtney Bresnahan, Emily Martin, Jeannette Pfeiffer, Brittany Ragusa;

Men’s Basketball – Janis Berzins;

Baseball – Tyler Daugherty, Zachary Smith, Jacob Van Winkle

