GODFREY – At Lewis and Clark Community College, your life can change in an instant.

Take the initiative and get started down your educational path with L&C’s Instant Admission Days from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16 and Wednesday, Aug. 17 in the Godfrey campus’ Enrollment Center.

Enrollment Center staff, academic advisors and Financial Aid advisors will be on hand to help students complete the admissions process from start to finish. Students will even be given the opportunity to enroll in courses for the fall semester, which begins Aug. 22.

“This is an excellent opportunity for people to enroll and begin classes this month,” said L&C Vice President of Enrollment Kent Scheffel. “At times, individuals are unsure about the steps in the application, enrollment and financial aid process, and the Instant Admission Days will allow a person to complete the entire process in one visit to the college.”

Students who graduated high school within the past three years should bring an official high school transcript, and any college transcripts, if applicable. For instant help with financial aid, students should also bring their tax information from 2015.

For more information, please contact the Lewis and Clark Enrollment Center today at (618) 468-2222.

