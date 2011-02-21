GODFREY – The Lewis and Clark Community College Diversity Council is announcing its spring calendar, which includes a variety of programming that is free and open to the public.

The Diversity Council originated in 2006 and was named a best practice by the Illinois Board of Higher Education in 2007. The council’s goals are to:

· Promote cross-cultural understanding and communications.

· Broaden and expand opportunities for positive constructive and instructive diversity experiences on campus.

· Increase awareness and enhance understanding of the meaning and importance of diversity in today’s world.

· Promote an atmosphere of tolerance that respects differences and encourages inclusiveness.

The spring calendar includes the following events:

· “Eating Disorder Awareness” at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 23 in Reid Memorial Library — This panel discussion will encourage dialogue about the presence of eating disorders in our society and their affect upon individuals, especially young women. Held in conjunction with National Eating Disorder Awareness Week ( Feb. 20- 26), this event will be facilitated by Jennifer Fuhler Bevel, L&C assistant English professor, and will include L&C professors from psychology, sociology, nursing and counseling as well as faculty from other disciplines/academic programs.

· “Women of Gone with the Wind: Myth or Reality?” at noon on Wednesday, March 2 in the Ringhausen Music Building Atrium — Part of the College’s Brown Bag Series, this presentation, facilitated by Kelly Obernuefemann, L&C associate professor of history, will offer an insight into the gender roles of southern women during the Civil War with an emphasis on the fashions popular at the time. The event is in recognition of Women's History Month.

· “Harriet B. Stowe and Uncle Tom’s Cabin by Leslie Spencer” at noon on Wednesday, March 23in Reid Memorial Library— This presentation will feature a historical analysis of the text “Uncle Tom's Cabin” and its author, Harriet B. Stowe. As the text is routinely banned or challenged in United State libraries, the presentation seeks to bring attention to the actual text and the time period in which it took place. Emphasis will also be placed on its role today in our current racial climate. The event is in recognition of Women's History Month.

· “Afriky Lolo” performance” at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 13 in the Benjamin Godfrey Memorial Chapel — This presentation of traditional West African dances, led by Diadié Bathily and accompanied by drummers and traditionally-costumed dancers, will be facilitated by Ann Davidson, L&C art professor and coordinator.

· “Religion Panel” at noon on Thursday, April 19 in Reid Memorial Library — This interfaith discussion will cover a variety of religious beliefs and their unique characteristics with emphasis placed on answering questions from the audience. The event will be facilitated by Sean Hill, L&C assistant professor of psychology.

Admission is free and all the events are open to the public. For more information, please contact Chris Sutcliff, L&C associate professor of sociology, at (618) 468-4670.

