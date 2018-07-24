GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College alumna Brenda Lancaster will instruct the school’s Gospel Choir, a new addition to the music department’s curriculum for the fall 2018 semester.

Lancaster graduated from L&C with an Associate in Arts degree and went on to pursue a Bachelor of Arts in Music Business at SIUE. She recently worked as vocal coach for the L&C Rock Ensemble, under the direction of Music Coordinator Louis Michael. She also serves on the Associate of Applied Science Advisory Committee.

“Students will learn to form healthy choir techniques, develop proper choir etiquette and improve current singing abilities,” Lancaster said.

Lancaster’s experience includes helping to organize the Riverbend Community Gospel Choir, where she serves as the director and vocal coach, and serving as a planning committee member for the Pie Town Music Festival. She served as the Minister of Music at the Greater St. James Baptist Church in Alton for 14 years and as a booking agent for the Music Association of St. Louis (MASL) for three years.

The class will focus on choral performance of traditional gospel music along with inspirational, southern, contemporary and gospel blues.

This class is open to everyone and can be taken for credit or just for fun. For more information contact Lancaster at bflancaster@lc.edu or (618) 468-4771.

