Lewis and Clark Community College, along with Madison County Employment and Training and the RiverBend Growth Association, hosted a targeted job fair in The Commons, Wednesday, June 16, welcoming more than a dozen area restaurants and hospitality-based businesses to connect with potential employees. Pictured, Emma Klopfer, left, and Allieanna Pierson, center, speak with a guest about employment opportunities available at a local McDonald’s location.

Kathleen Houchens, a representative with Fanduel Sportsbook and Racetrack in Collinsville, visits with potential employees Wednesday at a targeted job fair hosted by Lewis and Clark Community College, Madison County Employment and Training and the RiverBend Growth Association, in The Commons.

To view the employer list or learn about L&C Career and Veteran Services, visit www.lc.edu/career. Photos by Nathan Woodside, LC Media Services.

