ALTON - Rise to new heights at the newly re-opened Lewis & Clark Confluence Tower, 435 Confluence Tower Dr., Hartford. The Confluence Tower is now open Thursdays through Mondays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Closed for over a year during the COVID pandemic, the Village of Hartford decided to reopen the tower with the assistance of the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau in early June. The bureau is responsible for staffing and operating the iconic Hartford attraction which sits on the edge of the Meeting of the Great Rivers National Scenic Byway.

“We are very pleased that we can reopen the Tower and we look forward to welcoming visitors back to Hartford and the Tower,” Hartford Mayor Bill Robertson said.

The Confluence Tower was built to commemorate the bicentennial celebration of the historic Lewis & Clark Expedition that took place over 200 years ago. The Village of Hartford purchased the tower site in 2002. By May 14, 2010, the Tower was opened for business.

Visitors take an elevator to three different platforms set at 50 feet, 100 feet and 150 feet above ground. The first level tells the story of Hartford as an emerging industrial community located along the Mississippi River. The second level highlights the Meeting of the Great Rivers National Scenic Byway and the confluence of the Mississippi and Missouri rivers. The third level provides a stunning panorama of the rivers and the Mississippi River Basin. Views include downtown St. Louis to the south and Alton and the Clark Bridge to the north.

“The Confluence Tower really showcases the scenic beauty of the Great Rivers & Routes region,” says Cory Jobe, President and CEO of the tourism bureau. “From views of the confluence of the Mississippi and Missouri rivers to sights of downtown St. Louis and beyond, the Tower is a great place to experience the history and beauty of the region.”

The Lewis & Clark Confluence Tower celebrates the place where the two explorers launched their expedition to map out the western United States.

Located along the 18.7 mile Confluence Bike Trail, the Tower is a convenient stop for bicyclists and hikers traveling from Granite City to Alton.

The Confluence Tower is open Thursday through Monday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tours are $6 for adults and $4 for children when purchased at the Tower. Tickets are also available on RiversandRoutes.com: https://www.riversandroutes.com/things-to-do/buy-tickets/

