Name: Levi Joseph Alward

Parents: Kevin and Jessica Alward, Medora

Birth Weight: 9 lbs 3 oz

Birth Length: 21 inches

Time: 4:25 p.m.

Date: January 29, 2018

Hospital: OSF Saint Anthony's

Siblings: Miley (9), Maci (4), Kate (3)

Grandparents: Marlyn & Margaraet Alward, Piasa; Steve & Marcia Nagy, Brighton

Great Grandparents: Helen Nagy, Moro; Phyllis Vice, Greenfield

 