Name: Levi James Wallace

Parents: Sarah Uphold and Matthew Wallace

Weight: 7 lbs 8 oz

Length: 21 in

Birthdate: 5/27/15

Time: 9:07 PM

Hospital: St. Anthony's

Grandparents: Cecil Uphold and Linda Uphold of Alton, Kevin and Cheryl Wallace of Alton

Great Grandparents: Ray and Mary Chaney of Bethalto, Jacqueline Schulte of Granite City and Charlene Schulte of Hartford.

