Levi James Wallace
June 16, 2015 4:27 PM
Listen to the story
Name: Levi James Wallace
Parents: Sarah Uphold and Matthew Wallace
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Weight: 7 lbs 8 oz
Length: 21 in
Article continues after sponsor message
Birthdate: 5/27/15
Time: 9:07 PM
Hospital: St. Anthony's
Grandparents: Cecil Uphold and Linda Uphold of Alton, Kevin and Cheryl Wallace of Alton
Great Grandparents: Ray and Mary Chaney of Bethalto, Jacqueline Schulte of Granite City and Charlene Schulte of Hartford.
More like this:
Oct 4, 2023 - Duckworth Pushes for FAA Nominee to Uphold Pilot Training Certification Standards Like the 1,500-Hour Rule, Prioritize Aviation Safety