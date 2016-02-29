Name: Levi James Clark

Parents: Lisa Easley and Mark Clark of Jerseyville

Birth weight: 9 lbs 4 oz

Birth Length: 211/2 inches

Time : 6:53 pm

DOB: 8/7/2015

Hospital:OSF St. Anthony's

Siblings: Wyatt Clark (6), Mason Clark (6), Ayden Schulte (5)

Grand parents:
Louis Pearse and Kathy Clark of Kane, Cathy Easley of Godfrey

