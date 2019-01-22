EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville senior swimmers Porter LeVasseur and Noah May led the way by winning two events each as the Tigers won a total of eight of the 18 events on their way to winning their second annual Swim for Hope meet Monday afternoon at the Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center.

The Tigers scored 386 points to win the meet, followed by Chatham Glenwood with 371 points. O’Fallon was third with 272, and Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin was last with 246.

The meet followed a collegiate-style format, with events not normally competed in a regular high school meet, including three-meter springboard diving, the 400-yard individual medley, the 200-yard backstroke and breaststroke, the 1,000-yard freestyle and 200-yard butterfly.

LeVasseur won both the 50-yard freestyle, with a time of 21.99 seconds, and the 100-yard freestyle in 48.82 seconds. May took the 200-yard butterfly, with a time of 1:58.64. and the 400-yard individual medley, coming in at 4:33.06.

Other Edwardsville individual winners were Logan Mills in the 100-yard butterfly at 57.48 seconds and Mathiew Doyle in the 100-yard backstroke in 59.14 seconds. The Tigers won four relay events on the day, starting with the 400-yard medley relay, as the team of LeVasseur, McLane Oertle, Mills and Doyle came in at 3:50.84, then the team of May, Mills, Matthew Mendez and LeVasseur won the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:33.07.

Owen Kaufmann took second in both the one-meter and three-meter springboard diving events, with 321.45 and 171.55 points respectively, while the 800-yard freestyle relay team of Doyle. Oertle, Evan Grinter and May finished second with a time of 8:09.61. Max Brandmeyer finished second behind May in the 100-yard butterfly, coming in at 1:06.94, and Trent Sholl was second in the 1,000-yard freestyle, coming in at 11:49.33.

The Tigers will face Springfield in a dual meet, which will also be Senior Day, on Saturday, with a noon start, then host the Southern Illinois Invitational on Feb. 7, starting at 5:30 p.m. The Illinois High School Association sectional swimming meet is set for Feb. 16.

Colin Feeney also contributed to this story.

