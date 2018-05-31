Name: Lettie Knabe

Parents: Logan and Leah Knabe of Jerseyville

Birth Weight: 7 lbs 1 oz

Birth Length: 19.75 inches

Date: May 26, 2018

Time: 4:09 a.m.

Hospital: OSF Saint Anthony's

Grandparents: Rick and Vicki Sherman, Jerseyville; Ron and Allison Hallbauer, Carlinville; Tim and Susan Knabe, Godfrey

Great Grandparents: Donald and Bonita Goodrich, Jerseyville; Janet Binkly, Carlinville; (late) Web and Liz Rothe, Godfrey; Lynn Paluska, Peoria

 