Letti Knabe
Name: Lettie Knabe
Parents: Logan and Leah Knabe of Jerseyville
Birth Weight: 7 lbs 1 oz
Birth Length: 19.75 inches
Date: May 26, 2018
Time: 4:09 a.m.
Hospital: OSF Saint Anthony's
Grandparents: Rick and Vicki Sherman, Jerseyville; Ron and Allison Hallbauer, Carlinville; Tim and Susan Knabe, Godfrey
Great Grandparents: Donald and Bonita Goodrich, Jerseyville; Janet Binkly, Carlinville; (late) Web and Liz Rothe, Godfrey; Lynn Paluska, Peoria