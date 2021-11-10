A coloring page was included in the October 2021 issue of Buzz Magazine, in which we asked if you had the chance to thank a Veteran for their service, what would you say? Here's what area school-aged kids had to say...

Hello veterans, I really appreciate your work. I think your job is so cool. The way you protect America, fight for all of our lives, is crazy because you are risking your life for millions of people you don't even know. I really hope you like this letter because I worked hard on it. My name is Addison P. from Lahr-Well Academy. Thank you for reading my letter! - Addison (age 9)

Thank you VETERANS for being there when we needed you. - Aidan (age 7)

Dear all veterans, thank you for serving our country in every way you can. I dearly appreciate all you do, without your bravery and strength I don't know where we would be today. Thank you a lot. - Autumn (age 10)

Thank you for serving in our country's wars. Thank you for making this country. Sincerely, America - Caiden (age 14)

Hi, I am GiaVanni. I am very thankful and grateful, you guys help America and you take time out to do life-threatening things. You leave your family to help our country and give us freedom. Thank you and stay safe. - GiaVanni (age 9)

Dear Veterans, Thank you so much for securing our wonderful country. You sacrifice your lives to keep America free. I can't put into words how appreciative I am. Your bravery and courage are worthy of admiration. I thank you again for keeping America defended and safe. - Ivette (age 13)

Thank you so much, veterans, for working for our country. Every veteran out there counts. You all have done so much for us. Without you, our country would be full of chaos. Then again we thank you for all that you have done for us. - Mariah (age 11)

Dear Veterans, You are all my dream. Thank you so much, I love you so much! God bless, you are all perfect. When my mom told me I almost cried. I think I would cry if I met one of you. God Bless You - Naomi (age 9)

Dear Veterans, You have did a good job all year. You need a raise. - Niema (age 11)

How have you been? I've been pretty good. Anyway, we appreciate you serving in whatever war you served in. Just wanted to thank you and ask if you could give me some info about yourself and or the war you were in. Again, we thank you for your service! - Norman (age 11, almost 12)

Thank you, Veterans. You are the best veterans ever. You are helpful, kind, obedient, cheerful, and you are very strong. You are very nice and you work hard. You are awesome, I love you very much. I wish I could see you. - Ryan (age 7)

To the veterans of the United States,

we honor you so very great.

You fought with all your strength and might,

to end a very dangerous fight.

The war was here,

yet you stood with no fear.

You fought day and night,

while stars above are shining bright.

You left your homes to save us all,

and this was not the usual.

We thank you so very much,

for saving us from darkness' clutch.

- Theresa (age 10)

Thank you for being a veteran. It is a title many of our grandparents have earned, and I am thankful for it. It would have been hard to achieve that; living in a situation of not knowing if you'll be killed today, and having to use the armaments you have to the best of your ability. I can't imagine how hard it must have been to lose the way of life you had before, to turn it completely around to what was unthought of. It would have been hard to come back from what must have felt like a nightmare, one that you had become used to living in. When my grandfather talked about war, he seemed to be in a dream he did not want to go back to, for both his family and himself. I am grateful for those who fought for us, and as for yourselves, try to achieve peace. Thank you for sacrificing a great part of your life, and thank you for the ability to continue my daily life. - Trilhausa (age 15)

Many of these letters were written by students of Lahr-Well Academy in Edwardsville, IL, but we also received a letter from an adult Buzz reader...

Both my Mom + Dad were Veterans. I am very proud. I had a great Mom + Dad. My Mom passes in May 1986 and my Dad passed October 2020. - Kathy (age 69)

A blank letter is included in the gallery above for you to complete if you choose. Email a photo of your message to news@riverbender.com and we'll add it to this gallery for local Veterans to see this year on Veteran's Day.

