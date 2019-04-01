In response to the letter from Dwight Werts, Brenda McCain, and Robert Watson ( all current LCCC board members) claiming misrepresentation from board member David Heyen, they claim a tax cut over the last two years. According to my tax bills, I received a reduction of $3.74 on 2016 tax bill and a whopping 66 cents on the 2017 bill. They still get $306, that is $28 more than I pay to Madison County.

They didn't bother to explain why I had a 35% increase to the college on my 2007 bill. They also didn't explain how much they spent on a ridiculous looking welding center that could have been built for much less. Based on the huge debt they have accumulated, I wouldn't brag about a miniscule tax cut. Watch your 2018 tax bill if these current members are re-elected. Currently it's 6 people voting to spend more and one (David Heyen) trying to stop the bleeding. If you're tired of continually being required to pay more, change the people taking your money. Vote Charles Hanfelder, Julie Johnson and Kevin Rust for fiscal sanity.

Mark Hanfelder

