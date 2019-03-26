The Thirteenth Amendment reads; “Neither slavery or involuntary servitude…shall exist within the United States…” This amendment passed during reconstruction, freed America’s black minority from slavery. Unfortunately, the recent evolution of abortion laws in NY and Virginia raise the specter of a period of short involuntary servitude culminating in murder for a ‘new born’ minority. Enforcement of federal constitutional law may be needed.

A minority may be defined as; (1) a small percentage or part of a population, or, (2) a state or period of being under the age of full responsibility. Approximately 108,050 ‘live new borns’ arrive daily. These citizens, each under the age of responsibility, comprise .0003% of our population. Unable to demand their right to life as a citizen others must call the federal government to accountability.

Like previous state laws oppressing blacks, today’s state's reproductive laws might evolve then approve the murder of ‘new borns'. Any subsequent harvesting of body parts for ‘research’ would seem to create a brief life of involuntary servitude ending in murder for corporate gain. Is there a difference between the previous unwarranted ‘lynching of the black minority’ and killing of 'live born' children? Both represent powerless minorities who enjoyed a ‘natural right’ to life. If a live child facing a ‘mutilation murder’ could speak they'd plead for their life. Federal authorities and others must plead for them.

Article continues after sponsor message

Phil Chapman

Highland

Opinions expressed in this section are solely those of the individual authors and do not represent the views of RiverBender.com or its affiliates. We provide a platform for community voices, but the responsibility for opinions rests with their authors.

More like this: